It is Black Wednesday for another 150 Sears, Kmart stores nationwide.

Sears Holdings. the stores' parent company, plans to close 108 Kmart and 42 Sears department stores by the spring.

On Wednesday, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears that their stores would by April.

The announcement marked the second time in a week since the company released a list of Sears and Kmart stores slated to be shuttered.

On Dec. 27, associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears were told their stores would close.

That list of closures included a Sears in Lake Wales and Kmart stores in Sarasota, Crystal River and Port Charlotte. Kmart stores also will close in Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Kissimmee and Palatka.

In a company statement, Sears Holding said: "The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company's operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success."

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.