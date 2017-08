TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - Korean shaved ice has made its way to Tampa Bay!

Time Space Cafe puts a unique spin on frozen dessert, which combines whole milk and thinly shaved ice flakes.

You can pick your favorite toppings and syrup, or modify any dessert to your liking. Red beans are even layered throughout the dish to give an even sweeter taste.

Co-owners Yanmin Chen and her husband Zhi have been making these fun desserts for several months at their Temple Terrace location. Though it may not be traditional in the United States, ice flakes are quite popular in Asia.

“There’s really not a lot of places in Tampa Bay that serve ice flakes the same way we do,” said Yanmin. “This dessert is very popular in China and Korea. It’s healthier than ice cream and made with real milk.”

You can check out Time Space Cafe at 5503 East Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace, Florida.

Watch the video above for more!

