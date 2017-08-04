Fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 4-6

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 4

First Friday in St. Pete

First Friday St. Pete gets rolling on Central Avenue between 2nd and 3rd street on – you guessed it! – the first Friday of every month. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Your admission is free, the music is live, and vendors and restaurants offer a wide variety of food and drink. First Friday is the best of St. Petersburg, every month.

Learn how to make mermaid crowns

Calling all nauti girls! Create your own one-of-a-kind tiara using shells, glittery elements, ribbon and beads. Though all materials are provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own shell collections to add to their pieces. The class starts at 7 p.m. at the ‘makeme studio’ in St. Pete. Click here for ticket prices.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Play ball! Come watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers for a weekend series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Tampa Bay Parenting’s 10th Back To School Fair

Join thousands of Bay Area families at Tampa Bay Parenting's 10th Annual Back to School Fair on Saturday. The fair starts at 10 a.m. at WestShore Plaza and it’s free to attend. Don’t forget! Sales Tax Holiday Weekend is Friday through Sunday, so grab the back to school shopping without paying sales tax! Click here for the best deals in Tampa Bay.

Bolts Brew Fest

Support the Tampa Bay Lightning and taste test more than 100 craft beers at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Over 50 local and national breweries will be showcased during the event. Tickets are $25 and it starts at 7 p.m.

Roll Bounce Disco Skate Party

Strap on your roller skates for this one! Dress in your best 70s and 80s attire and let loose to the music. Tickets cost $17 at the door, which includes roller skate rental. A live DJ will be bringing you the best music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. at Stardust Skating and Event Center in Sarasota.

Sunday, August 6

Check out Florida's largest inflatable aqua park in Pasco County

Looking for a new way to cool off this summer? You need to check out Lift Adventure Park in Hudson, Florida! This place offers Florida’s largest inflatable aqua park, which is basically a playground on the water. Watch the video below for more.

Day trip to Bok Tower Gardens

Just a short drive from Tampa Bay, the Bok Tower Gardens is said to be one of Florida's best kept secrets. From the 60-bell carillon to the acres of the botanical garden, you need to check out this National Historic Landmark in Lake Wales.

