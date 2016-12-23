Pet of the week: Zeus is a 9-month-old boxer who loves to play with kids and other dogs

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Zeus is named after a Greek god. But unlike the mythical ruler of Mount Olympus, this young Boxer is very playful. You might say he a big love bug.



Zeus is up for adoption from the Animal Friends Rescue Network, or AFR'N.



He is 9 months old and is looking for a fur-ever home to call his own.



Zeus loves everyone he meets, especially children and other dogs. He loves his toys and is very eager to please. He is happiest cuddling with his owner.



If you are interested in adopting Zeus, you can fill out an application online at www.arfn.org/adoption-application/ or learn more by emailing the non-profit organization at info@arfn.org.





