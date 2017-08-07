Tampa Bay Idol auditions to be held in Wesley Chapel

The next musical superstar could be right here in the Bay Area!

Tampa Bay Idol will give local singers a special opportunity to have their voices heard.

ABC Action News and Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend will be hosting Tampa Bay Idol on Saturday, August 12.

Winners of Tampa Bay Idol will receive a “Front of the Line” Ticket to audition for American Idol producers during their bus tour stop in Orlando on August 17. The "Front of the Line" Ticket guarantees singers a chance to be seen by producers without waiting in the long lines.

Sign-ups for "Tampa Bay Idol" begins on August 5.

Favorite ABCActionNews.com/Idol to register.

The first 400 registrants will have the chance to audition. Then, a one-day audition will be held for the registrants to perform a short acappella song before a panel of local celebrity judges on Saturday, August 12, at Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

“I am excited that Tampa Bay Idol has chosen Pasco County and the ice arena as a venue to hold the tryouts,” said Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey. “This facility is a great addition to Pasco County and we are looking forward to having individuals from our County and the Tampa Bay region show off their talent on a national level.”

“Pasco County has so much talent and I couldn’t be happier Tampa Bay Idol is holding their next tryout in Pasco County,” said Pasco County Chairman, Mike Moore. “The ice arena where this will be held is a wonderful facility and we look forward to seeing the talent and the arena shown to a national audience.”

"We're happy to be giving Bay Area singers a unique opportunity – a chance to audition directly in front of producers from one of America's most popular TV shows, American Idol," said Nick Nicholson, VP and General manager of WFTS.

"That's something no other television station in Tampa can offer."

To audition, local singers must meet all eligibility requirements and download the official rules & local registration which can only be found at ABCActionNews.com/Idol.