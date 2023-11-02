Watch Now
Your Voice: Military recruitment numbers dropping

TAMPA, Fla. — Most branches of the military are now falling short of their recruiting targets.

Just this week, the Air Force and the Space Force both raised their maximum enlistment age to 42 because they are having trouble signing new recruits. All of this as the world's conflicts are heating up.

ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone went to downtown Tampa to get your voice on why the military is having a tough time reaching the next generation and find out how they can help current military members and veterans.

