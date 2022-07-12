You Can Get A Yeedi Robot Vacuum For As Little As $99 During Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Yeedi vacuum brand started in 2019, focusing on using technology to simplify daily life with products more people can afford. The company has a comprehensive line of robot vacuums that are easy to use, fully functional and reasonably priced. They are even more reasonable right now, as several Yeedi vacuums have been discounted for Amazon Prime Day. These deals will end on July 13 at midnight.

Choosing A Yeedi Vacuum

Several Yeedi robot vacuums are on sale for Prime Day with various price points and capabilities. Deciding which Yeedi vacuum is best depends on the floor types, size and inhabitants of your home, your cleaning needs and the amount you’d like to spend.

First, consider the types of flooring throughout your home. For example, do you have hard floors throughout that require frequent mopping? Next, think about who lives in your home and the messes you find yourself cleaning. For instance, you might have a cat that sheds or a partner who brings mud into the kitchen.

It’s also helpful to think about whether you’d rather press a button, use an app or tell Alexa or Google to start the cleaning process. Finally, of course, you’ll also want to establish a budget.

When you have a reasonable idea of what you’re looking for, browse through the Yeedi robot vacs on sale for Prime Day to see if one is a perfect fit.

This economical robot vacuum lets you choose where you want to clean, including hard-to-reach areas. The low-profile vacuum can glide under furniture while the floating wheel allows it to climb doorsills effortlessly. Anti-drop sensors can identify stairs and anti-collision detectors prevent bumping into obstacles. The vacuum can clean for up to 130 minutes per charge and automatically returns to the charging dock when finished.

The Yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon out of more than 400 reviews. Customers say it picks up pet hair well, the dustbin is large and it’s easy to set up and use at a great price.

“At this price point, this definitely meets the value and then some,” wrote reviewer Keeyana. “I’m so happy with my purchase. It helps me with the upkeep of the floors which are hardwood and I have pets. I’m pleased.”

The original price for this Yeedi vacuum is $139.99, and the Prime Day price is $99.99.

The Yeedi Vac Max powerfully collects hair, dirt and debris with industry-leading suction power and a four-stage cleaning system. You can use it on carpet, wood and tile floors for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Advanced visual mapping lets you customize cleaning and a 200-minute run time allows it to finish the whole house. This robot vac is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop has 4.3 out of 5 stars with more than 1,000 ratings. Customers say this robot vacuum has impressive power and strong suction.

“It vacuums and mops, I don’t know how I lived without one of these,” reviewer Yong Wu Fang shared. “After configuring it, I can now just sit back and relax while it does its job. I have one of the previous models and decided to upgrade for the mop and I was surprised that this guy is actually much more quiet compared to the older model that only vacuums. Now I have two house chores less to do, it’s like having cleaning staff of my own.”

The original price for this Yeedi vacuum is $369.99, and the Prime Day price is $239.99.

This 2-in-1 robot will vacuum and mop the floors for you. It can scrub wood, tile or laminate floors and vacuum dirt from carpets and hard floors in a single run. The unit’s 3-D obstacle avoidance technology navigates around objects that are in the way and will identify floor types to use the proper cleaning method.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Vacuum and Mop Combo has 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use and works great, even on hardwood floors. They also love that it saves them so much time.

“Within an hour of delivery it’s almost finished my 2k sq house,” reviewer Richie and Ashleigh shared. “It’s pretty much plug and play. I am thoroughly impressed how smart this vac is. Amazed how it can mop my entire house with a few ounces of water. It swept and mopped all my hard floors first then came back for rugs once water depleted.”

The original price for this Yeedi vacuum is $449.99, and the Prime Day price is $349.99.

You can skip emptying the dustbin for up to a month with this Yeedi robot vac. The vac station has a 1.5-liter capacity and a sealing design to contain dust and dirt for up to 30 days. It vacuums and mops in one run, using ultrasonic sensors to detect the floor type. In addition, the extended run time of 200 minutes lets this vacuum clean large homes on a single charge.

This Yeedi vacuum has more than 2,000 ratings and four stars overall. Customers love that they don’t have to empty the dustbin every time they use it and say it has excellent suction power.

“I’ve tried so many different cleaning robots and this is by far worth the money,” wrote reviewer Christina. “This is significantly more quiet than other vacuums. My carpet has NEVER been so clean, it has a deep clean setting that I’m fully taking advantage of. If you are on the fence about getting it GET IT! I have three cats and my home is spotless, I’ve never had a cleaner house or carpet.”

The original price for the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop is $549.99, and the Prime Day price is $349.98.

