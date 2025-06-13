Israel sounded air raid sirens Friday after Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks against at least two cities.

The IDF warned the strike involved dozens of missiles. It directed residents to bomb shelters.

There was evidence of explosions in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, where TV footage showed smoke rising from what appeared to be new missile strikes.

Israelis ordered to bomb shelters as Iran launches missile attack across the country

It was not immediately clear what was targeted or if there were casualties as a result of the strikes.

The U.S. is assisting with intercepts of Iranian missiles over Israel, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Iran promise to retaliate afer Israel launched a deep strike against Iran's military leadership and nuclear capabilities on Friday, using warplanes as well as drones smuggled into Iran in advance.

Israel says its strikes killed three top Iranian military leaders, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Gen. Hossein Salami and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The strikes also killed two of Iran's top nuclear experts.

Immediately after Israel's attack, Iran launched some 100 drones toward Israel. Israel said its air defenses intercepted most of those drones.

In a message to the Iranian people Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged them to take a stand against Iran's leadership.

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker," Netanyahu said. "This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard."

The U.S. has acknowledged the attacks but made clear that it was not involved with Israel's strikes on Friday.

President Donald Trump pushed Iran to continue negotiations with the U.S. concerning its nuclear program, warning that Israeli attacks "will only get worse."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

