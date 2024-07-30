Taylor Swift says she's 'in shock' as 3rd child dies from stabbing attack on UK dance class

Taylor Swift is speaking out after three children were killed and 10 people were wounded during a stabbing attack at a Swift-themed event in England.

The incident happened in the seaside town of Southport on Monday.

The deaths of two children had previously been reported, but Merseyside Police on Tuesday confirmed the death of a third child — a 9-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Police also confirmed the children who died Monday were 6- and 7-year-old girls.

The event had been advertised as a Swift-themed event that would include yoga, dance and bracelet-making.

Following the news, Swift posted a statement to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock,” Swift said. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Eight other children suffered stab wounds, five of whom are in critical condition, police said. Two adults were also among the wounded, and are both in critical condition.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police believe the injured adults had been protecting children from being stabbed, according to The Associated Press.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on Monday, who remains in custody.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects related to the incident and it is not being treated as terror-related. But they cautioned against making assumptions about the suspect’s identity.

“A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport. This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing,” Merseyside Police said in a press release Tuesday.

Family liaison officers with the police department are helping support affected families. Victim care officers will also be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time at the Community Support Centre set up at Southport FC.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

An investigation remains ongoing.