Watch Now
NewsWorld News

Actions

Pope is stable, followed Mass on television as he recovers from respiratory infection, Vatican says

Vatican Pope Health
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A woman kneels at the foot of a statue of late Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Vatican Pope Health
Posted

ROME — Pope Francis had breakfast, read the newspapers and followed Mass on television Sunday after a second night sleeping well at the hospital where the 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said.

Francis' condition was stable, as he continues his unspecified drug therapy, alternating in the afternoon between reading and resting, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The Argentine pope, a known workaholic who keeps up a grueling pace despite his many ailments, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. It was his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 election and raised questions about his increasingly precarious health.

Doctors confirmed that the pope had a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies. Francis skipped his traditional Sunday noon blessing, declining to even come to his hospital window to wave to a small crowd below that had gathered in hopes of cheering him on.

The @Pontifex social media account, which isn't written by the pope himself, thanked people for their prayers on Sunday.

“Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days,” the post read.

Francis had part of one lung removed after a lung infection when he was a young man and is prone to respiratory infections. In 2023, he spent three days at Gemelli to be treated for what he later revealed was an acute case of pneumonia.

Despite his Feb. 6 bronchitis diagnosis, Francis had kept up a frenetic pace of late, packing his days with private and public audiences, while taking on the added obligations of steering the Catholic Church through its Holy Year.

The Vatican has canceled his events through Monday at least. On Sunday, a Holy Year Mass he was supposed to preside over for visiting artists was instead celebrated by the Vatican culture minister.

The Vatican hasn't specified what type of respiratory tract infection the pope has. Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs. Treatment varies by severity but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids — and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection.


"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.

Woman living in nursing home told she owes over $10K on water bill in vacant home with no leaks

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.