David Beckham to be awarded a knighthood by King Charles

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham gives the thumbs up before a Leagues Cup soccer match Adam Grinwis, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
David Beckham, the former England soccer captain who has been an ambassador for the U.N. children’s fund for two decades, is to receive a knighthood in next week’s honors list from King Charles III, according to U.K. media reports Friday.

Without citing sources, the BBC said Beckham is set to receive further recognition both for his soccer career, and his contributions to British society.

