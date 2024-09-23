What You Need to Know About Tropical Storm Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Here's what ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has to say about Tropical Storm Helene and what you should know.

Tropical Update 8 a.m.

1. PTC 9 is expected to be named Helene later today. Upper-level winds are keeping it from getting its act together so far, but eventually, it's gonna happen. So here's what I'm thinking.

2. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for our area. Based on the current track, the closer you are to the coast, the more wind you will get. IF, and that's a big if, IF the storm follows the exact forecast track, we will see gusts of hurricane force along the coast and much less wind inland. If the storm goes more to the East, those numbers will be higher. As Floridians, I think we all know that is a possibility regardless of what the models say. We have seen it happen so many times before. So, my point is, do not get overconfident with a track that has low impacts on our area. It's simply too early for that.

3. Surge will be an issue for our area even if it DOES stay well offshore. Helene is forecast to be a sizeable storm and will push water this way. Yes, if the track is closer, the surge will be higher, but a surge of 5 to 8 feet is possible based on the current track. That is similar to Idalia in many places. It could be significantly higher if the track is closer to our area. It always boils down to "hide from the wind, run from the water". If evacuation orders are issued, please heed them.

4. The current track takes this major hurricane very close to Tallahassee. Remember, the heaviest winds are usually confined to a very small area...maybe 5 miles. So any adjustment to the track East would probably minimize the winds in Tally. Anyone considering bringing their kids home should do so today or early tomorrow. Florida State University and FAMU will see 100-plus mph winds if the current track verifies. University of Florida students would also have higher impacts if the storm goes more to the East and lower impacts if the current track is accurate.

5. I'm sure you sense my tone with this one. I want to believe the science. I want to believe the models. I want to rely on my experience with these things. But I've lived here 35 years, and we all know storms coming in from this angle can be very tricky. I do NOT want another Ian. Ft. Myers really didn't see it coming because of the late change in track. Let me be clear, I am NOT saying that will happen with us, but I want to be darn sure that you're prepared for whatever comes this way. If the current track is correct, that's 65ish sustained winds along the coast and much less inland. But if that track goes 50-100 miles more to the East, it's a completely different ballgame. Just be prepared, that's all I'm saying. Take it seriously.

6. You have 2 full days to get ready. If the NHC track is accurate, we'll be just fine with wind. Yes, there will be power outages, but nothing we haven't seen numerous times. The surge is an issue, and nowadays, that's a real thing. Again, the surge ONLY impacts people on the water. Surge is NOT rainwater...it's Gulf water.

7. Rule #7. This is definitely NOT the time to freak out. It's the time to prepare for whatever comes this way. I will post my prep suggestions again this morning in case you missed it yesterday. If the forecast is close to being accurate, (and there is no meteorological reason to think it won't be) the Bay Area will be ok. If there is a change to the track, we'll give you as much time as humanly possible to react accordingly. As for the panhandle and Big Bend, take this one seriously. This could very well be Idalia Part 2.

