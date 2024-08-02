As we move further into hurricane season, watches and warnings are issued more frequently. So, what is the difference between a watch and a warning?

Here's a breakdown of what all the different warnings and watches look like.

Before we start, ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shared that one way to think about it is this: a watch means we have the ingredients to make a taco, but a warning means we are having tacos now.

Tropical Storm Watch

A watch is issued when sustained winds of 39-73mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

A warning is issued when sustained winds of 39-73mph are expected in your area within 36 hours.

Tornado Watch

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Tornado Warning

A warning is issued when a tornado is happening or about to happen.

Hurricane Watch

A watch is issued when hurricane force winds are possible within 48 hours.

Hurricane Warning

A warning is issued when hurricane force winds are expected within 36 hours.

Click below to view the graphic breakdown of the warnings and watches,