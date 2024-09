Tropical storm warning issued for parts of the Carolinas ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 8

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Carolinas as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the coast tonight through tomorrow night, increasing the potential for flooding.

