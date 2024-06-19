Tropical Storm Alberto becomes first named storm of Hurricane Season

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Alberto had formed over the western Gulf of Mexico. It is about 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. Alberto has maximum sustained winds of 40mph and is moving west at 9mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande and the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.

Alberto's current path should have no impact on Florida.



Latest Tropical Update June 18th Tracking the Tropics | June 18, Evening Update

HURRICANE RESOURCES