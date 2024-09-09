Tropical Disturbance in the Gulf expected to become Tropical Storm, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center said a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a named tropical storm by Monday night.

The NHC said Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will bring a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts by midweek.

PTC 6 is about 305 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Barra del Torro to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield



