TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News chief meteorologist said a small disturbance off the coast of Jacksonville is "nothing to worry about" and that it is non-tropical.

The disturbance was given just a 10% chance of formation over the next week.

While the system may not have much impact on Florida, Denis said the system could be "pretty helpful" for some folks in the Carolinas who have been dealing with drought conditions.



Latest Tropical Update July 9th Tracking the Tropics | July 10, Morning Update

