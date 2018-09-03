Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is not forecast to affect Florida of the U.S. mainland.

Sunday at 11:00 p.m. EDT , the center of Tropical Storm Florence was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 35.9 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A slightly slower west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).