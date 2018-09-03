Tropical Storm Florence maintaining strength in eastern Atlantic Ocean

Storm not expected to impact Florida

WFTS Webteam
4:51 PM, Aug 31, 2018
6 hours ago
NOAA
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is not forecast to affect Florida of the U.S. mainland.

Activity ramping up in the Atlantic as we enter most active part of 2018 hurricane season

Sunday at 11:00 p.m. EDT , the center of Tropical Storm Florence was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 35.9 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A slightly slower west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).