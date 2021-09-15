Watch
Tropical Disturbance off Florida's east coast at 70% chance of becoming a cyclone

WFTS
Disturbance of east coast
Posted at 3:05 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:05:03-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The NHC is reporting a 70% chance that a disturbance off Florida's east coast will be upgraded to a Tropical Cyclone.

The NHC says satellite images indicate that a low-pressure system located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is gradually becoming better defined.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters are actively investigating the disturbance.

