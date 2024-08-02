Tropical disturbance given 90% chance of forming into depression or storm

What You Need to Know:

Tropical disturbance may become a depression or storm over the weekend

System will not have a lot of time to develop before impacting Florida

Impacts in Tampa Bay are likely to include rainy and squally weather

Sandbag locations are open in parts of the Tampa Bay region

The National Hurricane Center predicts that a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean will have an 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next seven days.

According to the National Hurricane Center forecast, the area that could be impacted by the system has shifted to the west and covers the entire west coast of Florida, up from the Florida Keys to almost Pensacola.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the most likely impacts for the Tampa Bay region include rainy and squally weather along the coast late Saturday and into Sunday.

Officially, the NHC said tropical storm watches or warnings may be required for parts of Florida as soon as Friday. However, no guidance on any possible advisories has been given by NHC forecasters.

Locally, sandbag locations have already opened up ahead of the possible system.

If the system does develop into a named system, it will be named Debby.