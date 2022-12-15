Tornado Watch issued for several counties in the Tampa Bay area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Tampa Bay area until 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The following counties have been placed under the watch:



Citrus

Desoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

WATCH LIVE | ABC ACTION WEATHER RADAR

"The worst of the weather will move through the late morning to mid-afternoon," said meteorologist Greg Dee. "Although most people will see just some strong storms move through with gusty winds and heavy rain, a few spots may see severe weather."

Still, there are some areas that may see more severe weather.

"Those areas that do see severe storms may see damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado," Dee said. "Near the water, a couple of waterspouts are possible. The rain will be gone by this evening with cooler, drier and sunnier weather returning for Friday."