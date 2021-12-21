Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m.

Rain &amp; storms off and on today
Posted at 5:40 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 06:06:16-05

A Tornado Watch is in place Tuesday morning for parts of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m.

The watch includes Sarasota, DeSoto and Highlands counties.

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says the strongest storms are moving inland in those areas.

Widespread rain is also impacting the rest of the Tampa Bay area and will last throughout the day with a risk of severe storms.

The biggest risk is for damaging winds, however, waterspouts/tornadoes are possible along with minor coastal flooding.

