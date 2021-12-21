Tornado watch issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m.

A Tornado Watch is in place Tuesday morning for parts of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m.

The watch includes Sarasota, DeSoto and Highlands counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 10 AM EST pic.twitter.com/WXfjtIDS8K — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 21, 2021

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says the strongest storms are moving inland in those areas.

Widespread rain is also impacting the rest of the Tampa Bay area and will last throughout the day with a risk of severe storms.

The biggest risk is for damaging winds, however, waterspouts/tornadoes are possible along with minor coastal flooding.