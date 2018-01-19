Technicians working to make sure homes stay warm during Tampa Bay's cold snap

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Heating and air technicians are working nearly around the clock to make sure area homes stay warm during Tampa Bay's encore cold snap.

Brian Hudson was called to Plato Academy in Tarpon Springs around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Hudson Air owner and operator still had two more service calls to get to that night.

"It's a need that I'm filling," said Hudson. "People are miserable usually whenever I get to their home."

Several classrooms lost heat at the Pinellas County charter school, the temperature inside read 62 degrees.

"They haven't been able to have kids in the rooms here, so they had to move them over to the gymnasium," said Hudson.

Hudson tells ABC Action News, he's working 16 hours a day or longer, with no shortage of faulty units to repair across the Tampa Bay area.

That need is making it difficult for some homeowners to find help. Many businesses have seen an uptick in calls for service this week.

"I was thinking, number one, we might not get anybody out here soon enough," said Mark Harris, of Trinity. "Number two, if we do, they may have to order parts and we're going to go a couple more days without heat in that house."

The fan motor inside Harris' unit went out Wednesday night, forcing his family to wear plenty of layers and pile on blankets overnight with no heat.

"The first thing that you have to do in a situation like that is just completely cover up, and get your core temperature warmer," said Harris.

After making several calls to area heating and air companies, Harris contacted Hudson Thursday morning. Harris' heat was back on within a couple hours.