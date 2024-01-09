Tampa Bay area impacted by power outages, flight cancellations due to severe weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area deals with the effects of Tuesday's storm, crews are working to restore power as the storm continues to move through the area.

Below, you'll find the latest updates from power companies across the area, along with how to contact them to report an outage.

Current Outages

Information via PowerOutages.us



Citrus: 784

DeSoto: 10

Hardee: 0

Hernando: 119

Highlands: 1

Hillsborough: 3,439

Manatee: 459

Pasco: 1,943

Pinellas: 5,892

Polk: 129

Sarasota: 11,947

Outage Maps



Phone Numbers



Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Twenty-four flights have been canceled at Tampa International Airport due to the severe weather, according to the airport. Eight of the canceled flights are due to the Max 9 issues, while all others are assumed to be weather-related.

There are currently 197 delays at the airport.