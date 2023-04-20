Tampa Bay area counties in extreme drought conditions

While we're still about two months away from the official start of summer, the Tampa Bay area is, of course, already seeing summer-like conditions. On Thursday, the latest update from the drought monitor index showed that several local counties are considered to be in extreme drought conditions.

Parts of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Citrus, Pasco and Hernando counties are included in the latest update. According to the monitor, possible impacts during extreme drought conditions include major crop or pasture loss and widespread water shortages or restrictions.

However, drought conditions are not unusual in our area.

"Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now in Extreme Drought per the latest update to the drought monitor index. The drought monitor measures short-term agricultural drought conditions. These conditions are not unusual for central Florida in April and May as this is one of the driest times of the year. The dry season lasts until June when afternoon storms came a return during the rainy season," Meteorologist Greg Dee said.

The rest of our area, and much of central Florida, is in severe drought conditions.

The drought map is released every Thursday morning.

Drought.gov

Additionally, several of our local counties are also currently under burn bans, according to the Florida Forest Service. That includes Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Pasco and Polk.