Rain and storms on Wednesday give way to big temperature drop

TAMPA, Fla. — The afternoon and evening commute could be long on Wednesday as showers and storms are expected across the Tampa Bay region.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said rain chances will start slowly around 1 p.m., increase to 70% by 3 p.m., 100% by 5 p.m., and then drop to 50% by 7 p.m.

WFTS

After the rain moves through, the temperature will start dropping and stay below normal, possibly for up to the next 10 days. The forecast highs starting Thursday will be between 65 and 76 degrees over the next 10 days.

WFTS

There's another small chance of rain on Sunday, around 30%, before clearing out through Tuesday.

Overnight lows on Thursday will drop to the low to mid-30s across the Nature Coast and will be in the low 40s and 50s for central and southwest Florida. Temperatures will start to rise on Friday and Saturday nights and be closer to average on Monday and Tuesday nights.