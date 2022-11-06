Nicole weakens from tropical storm to tropical depression

National Hurricane Center said Nicole has officially been downgraded into a tropical depression after making landfall on the east coast of Florida.

At 10 a.m., Nicole was 35 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, according to the NHC. The system is moving north-northeast at 23 miles per hour.

Nicole is expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central and northern Georgia Friday morning and over the western Carolinas later that day.

Nicole is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

LOCAL WEATHER WATCHES/WARNINGS

A River Flood Warning is in effect for:



Hillsborough County until 1 p.m. Saturday

On Monday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for the following 34 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

On Wednesday afternoon, DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional counties, including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Following Nicole's landfall, he once again extended the state of emergency to include all counties in Florida.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

