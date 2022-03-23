Marginal risk of severe weather for Tampa Bay Area Thursday

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — ABC Action News wants you to be aware of the potential severe weather risk heading into Thursday, so we are breaking down what you need to know.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says storms and rain could start early Thursday, possibly impacting your morning commute.

Storms that swept the south over the past few days are moving into our area, though they will be much weaker when they reach us.

There is only expected to be a 1 out of 5 level risk for severe weather for the Tampa Bay Area.

However, whenever frontal systems move through our area, we often see the occasional water spout or tornado spin up, so don't rule that out.

Dee says we can expect rain to linger through Thursday night, but that we should be in for a beautiful weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and plenty of sun.