What to expect in the Tampa Bay area from tropical disturbance in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is currently predicting a "high" chance of a tropical disturbance developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

But what does that mean for the Tampa Bay area?

Here are ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips' thoughts from Tuesday:



We will likely have Hurricane Sara in the Caribbean later this week. It will probably stay there until Sunday or Monday.

High pressure will block it from moving into the Gulf until early next week. At this point, it will likely move toward Florida or the Bahamas...probably Florida.

Strength is IMPOSSIBLE to predict at this point. If it stays over the Yucatan longer (Euro AI) it will be much weaker and go North toward the panhandle. That model merges it as a remnant low with a cold front coming this way. A STRONG cold front with the coldest weather in a long time arriving next weekend. If it misses the Yucatan (or just brushes it), Sara will probably be much stronger and could arrive in Florida next Wednesday as a hurricane. Again, at this point, and for the next 5 days, there is no way to know exactly where it enters the Gulf. This, above all, will impact how strong it will be at landfall.

I have put my Christmas decorating on hold for the time being. It's not that I think we see it, but why take the chance? Chasing a 12-foot Frosty down the street seems pointless. Yes, a lot of people have been asking.

That's about it. As always, expect forecasts (minus the hype) 24/7 for the next week. It's what we do.

HURRICANE RESOURCES