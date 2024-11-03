What to expect in the Tampa Bay area from Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen

TAMPA, Fla. — Potential Topical Cyclone Eighteen has formed in the Caribbean and is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph. It is expected to turn to the north and then northwest over the next few days.

But what does that mean for the Tampa Bay area?

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said, "The NHC track is one that is good news for the Peninsula. A track this far west doesn't mean we won't see some impacts, but those impacts would be lower the farther west it goes. Increasing rain chances are a given. There could be some coastal surge, but the farther west, the lower this risk will be."

Here are Denis Phillips' thoughts from Sunday evening:



PTC #18 will become Rafael. It will likely become a hurricane in the Northern Caribbean. Once it crosses Cuba it will weaken. The track is WELL to the West of Florida. If this track verifies, very little impacts for our area other than rain and maybe a bit of minor coastal flooding. It goes without saying (but will say it anyway), if the track shifts more east, impacts would be higher. That, however, is currently NOT the forecast. I avoid the "what if" game. There are ALWAYS other possibilities. Why add to the confusion?! I'll tell you what I think will happen, and if it changes, I'll adjust. That has served me well for 30 years. I ain't changing now. At this point, the NHC track won't bring much impact to the panhandle. However, the Keys could see some pretty squally weather midweek as Rafael crosses Cuba as a hurricane. Rule #7. Our team will update you 24/7 as always.



