Pinellas County is offering an answer for homeowners wondering what to do with sandbags they got for Hurricane Ian.

Officials say the sandbags should be either recycled or disposed of properly.

Any sandbags which did not come into contact with floodwaters can be safely reused or stored.

Homeowners can spread the sand on their lawns or landscape beds and either recycle the bag or place it in their garbage.

If you want to keep the clean sandbags for a potential future flooding event, make sure to store them in a dry place.

Pinellas County is offering to recycle sandbags. Homeowners can bring the used sandbags to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Facility located at 3095 114th Avenue N. in St. Petersburg. Make sure to separate them from other waste. The county said disposal fees apply.

If you do not live in Pinellas County, you will want to call your county's Solid Waste Department to see if it offers sandbag recycling.

Sandbags that came in contact with flood water can become contaminated with bacteria, produce odors and are considered dirty.

You should not dispose of any sand or full sandbags in your regular trash. The sand will not burn in trash incinerators. Also, do not mix sandbags with yard debris. The sand is abrasive and damages equipment used to grind yard debris into mulch.