Tropics not yet ready to take a holiday break; system given 70% chance to form

MIAMI, Fla. — It may be November, but the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, it seems, isn't quite ready to go gently into that good night.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that it expects to develop over the next few days.

After that, NHC forecasters said more development is possible, and a tropical depression will likely form late Sunday or early next week and drift northwards into the Gulf of Mexico.

While that may sound ominous, remember Denis Phillips' Rule #7.

And, Phillips doesn't see much of a future for what will likely become Tropical Storm Patty.

"The threat is much lower with this than previous storms," Phillips said. "Whatever forms will likely get ripped up once it gets into the Gulf."

