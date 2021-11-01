Watch
Tropical Storm Wanda forms in north-central Atlantic

National Hurricane Center
Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:08:33-04

Tropical Storm Wanda formed over the north-central Atlantic Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the latest NHC update, Wanda is 885 miles west-southwest of the Azores with max winds of 45 mph. The system is moving east-northeast at 7 mph.

Wanda is moving toward the east-northeast near 7 mph, and this general motion should continue through early Monday evening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

