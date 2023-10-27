Tropical Storm Tammy redevelops over the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Friday that Tammy has redeveloped into a Tropical Storm over the open Atlantic Ocean.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Tammy had sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. The system was located approximately 215 miles east of Bermuda and was slowly moving northwest at 3 miles per hour.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

A turn to the north is expected Friday night followed by a turn to the east over the weekend, the NHC said in it's forecast. On the current forecast track, Tammy will begin to move away from Bermuda Saturday morning.