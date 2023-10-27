Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Storm Tammy redevelops over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Tammy as of 11 a.m. on Oct 27
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Tammy as of 11 a.m. on Oct 27
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 12:00:36-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Friday that Tammy has redeveloped into a Tropical Storm over the open Atlantic Ocean.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Tammy had sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. The system was located approximately 215 miles east of Bermuda and was slowly moving northwest at 3 miles per hour.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

A turn to the north is expected Friday night followed by a turn to the east over the weekend, the NHC said in it's forecast.

On the current forecast track, Tammy will begin to  move away from Bermuda Saturday morning.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo