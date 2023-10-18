Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean

At 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Tammy had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system was located approximately 625 miles east of the Windward Islands and was moving west at 23 miles per hour.

List of Watches and Warnings



Tropical Storm Watch

Barbados

Dominica

Martinique and Guadeloupe

On the current forecast track, the system should move near or over the Leeward Islands through Saturday. Forecasters said gradual strengthening is expected over the next couple of days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES