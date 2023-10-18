Watch Now
Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Tammy 5 p.m. 10/18
WFTS
Tropical Storm Tammy 5 p.m. 10/18
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 16:52:19-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean

At 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Tammy had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system was located approximately 625 miles east of the Windward Islands and was moving west at 23 miles per hour.

List of Watches and Warnings

  • Tropical Storm Watch
  • Barbados
  • Dominica
  • Martinique and Guadeloupe

On the current forecast track, the system should move near or over the Leeward Islands through Saturday. Forecasters said gradual strengthening is expected over the next couple of days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

