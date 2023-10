Tropical Storm Sean formed early Wednesday morning several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Hurricane forecasters said the storm is not expected to strengthen over the next 72 hours.

Sean is about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour. It's moving west-northwest at 13 miles an hour.

Sean is forecast to continue moving west-northwest over the next few days.