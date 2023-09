Tropical Storm Rina formed over the Atlantic on Thursday and gained some strength on Friday morning.

The storm is not forecast to impact any land.

Rina is currently 1,080 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles an hour. It's slowly moving north-northwest.

Rina is forecast to continue moving northwestward while it gains some strength. Gradual weakening is expected to begin on Sunday.