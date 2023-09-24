Watch Now
Tropical Storm Philippe to battle wind shear much of this week

Not expected to impact any land
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 11:45:56-04

Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th named storm of 2023, is forecast to battle wind shear much of this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is not expected to impact any land.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, Philippe was located about 1,175 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with 50 miles per hour winds.

Philippe is moving toward the west at 12 mph, and a motion toward the west or west-northwest is forecast during the next few days.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.

