Tropical Storm Odette forms in Atlantic, no threat to Florida

Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are no watches or warnings in effect.

The storm is expected to quickly fizzle out by Saturday night south of Canada.

Odette is moving northeast at 15 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S.

Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles to the north of the center.

The National Hurricane Center expects Odette to generate swells that could cause surf and rip current conditions along the eastern Atlantic coast.

