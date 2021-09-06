Tropical Depression Mindy moving off the Georgia coast; dumps heavy rainfall

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Mindy continued to dump heavy rainfall inland over southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center reported Thursday. Mindy made landfall at St. Vincent Island as a tropical storm just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the latest NHC update, Mindy is about 45 miles south-southeast of Savannah, Georgia or 100 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, with max winds of 35 mph. The system is moving northeast at 21 mph.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast tonight through Saturday. Gradual weakening is expected on Friday, and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.