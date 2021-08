Tropical Storm Julian formed over the central Atlantic Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the latest NHC update, Julian is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland, with max winds of 50 mph. The system is moving northeast at 17 mph.

Some additional strengthening is anticipated through Sunday night. Weakening should begin on Monday, with Julian likely becoming post-tropical by Monday evening.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

