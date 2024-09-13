Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the central Atlantic

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Gordon during an 11 a.m. update Friday, making it the seventh named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Gordon is 990 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. The system has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

NHC forecasters said the storm will continue on the current track Friday before taking a more westerly track over the weekend and into Monday. Gordon is also expected to strengthen on Friday before weakening on Saturday.

Gordon is just the second named storm to form since August 12.

The system is not a threat to any land.

HURRICANE RESOURCES