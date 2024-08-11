Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in Atlantic, could hit Bermuda by weekend

Tropical Storm Ernesto was named by the National Hurricane Center with the Monday 5 p.m. update. It's the fifth named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5 p.m., Ernesto was about 295 miles east southeast of Antigua and 590 miles east southeast of San Juan. The tropical storm had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 28 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late Monday night and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Tuesday evening.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the system "is expected to become a hurricane north of Puerto Rico and could become a major hurricane as it nears Bermuda this weekend."

As hurricane season marches on, remember Rule #7, coined by Phillips: Don't freak out.

