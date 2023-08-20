Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic Ocean west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the system had sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was located approximately 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system was moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour.

The NHC said the west-northwest motion is expected to continue for the next several days. Little change in strength is forecast today, followed by gradual weakening.

Emily is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday, forecasters say.