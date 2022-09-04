Tropical Storm Earl could become a hurricane this week

Tropical Storm Earl, which formed late on Friday night, could become a hurricane over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

Earl is about 85 miles north-northeast of St. Thomas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour.

Earl is the fifth named system of the hurricane season and is not forecast to impact the U.S. If it strengthens into a hurricane, it would be the second hurricane of the season after Hurricane Danielle.

The NHC said Earl is currently "meandering" with a slow turn to the north-northwest expected to start Monday, followed by a turn northward later in the week.

The storm is forecast to slowly strengthen and could become a hurricane in a couple of days, the NHC said.

Heavy rainfall from Earl could cause flooding in parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Leeward Islands through Sunday night, the NHC said.