Tropical disturbance in Gulf given 50% chance of development over next 7 days

TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season hasn't been quite as busy as forecast, but it's far from over, and a new disturbance is grabbing forecasters' attention.

The National Hurricane Center gave the area being watched a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. Forecasters said, "A broad area of low pressure could form by the early to middle part of next week...Thereafter, gradual development of the system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest..."

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has been tracking the area for a few days and said at this point, there's "absolutely nothing to freak out about."

WFTS

Anyone along the Gulf coast could be impacted the end of next week. Historically though, these storms in late September/Early October often are pulled North/NE by a trough and start accelerating. So once we actually HAVE something to track, the job is easier. I still don't know if your flight or Disney trip will be cancelled next weekend. At this point, all possibilities are on the table. Have a plan, just in case. Hopefully, if this develops, it will be Helene and not Isaac. We all know there's just something about those "I' storms. Rule #7. Absolutely nothing to freak out about...other than it's almost October and I still haven't put up my outdoor Halloween decorations yet.

