Tropical Depression Eight forms, passes to the southeast of Bermuda

Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 16, 2021
Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Atlantic late on Sunday night, and the National Hurricane Center says the system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri (AHN-REE) later on Monday.

According to the NHC's latest update, the system is 110 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is moving south-southwest at five mph.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says Tropical Depression Eight is likely to stay out to sea and away from the United States. The system joins two other active storms in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical Depression Grace both of which are not expected to impact the Tampa Bay area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

  • Bermuda
