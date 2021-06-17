Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Claudette becomes Tropical Storm again

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
E4ZNF5MWQAISVq_.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 05:35:01-04

Claudette reached Tropical Storm strength again on Monday morning while still over land, the National Hurricane Center reports.

According to the NHC, the system is about 65 miles west of Raleigh, North Carolina, with max winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says Claudette is forecast to cross into the western Atlantic on Monday morning and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Claudette is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by late Tuesday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018