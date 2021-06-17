Claudette becomes Tropical Storm again

Claudette reached Tropical Storm strength again on Monday morning while still over land, the National Hurricane Center reports.

According to the NHC, the system is about 65 miles west of Raleigh, North Carolina, with max winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says Claudette is forecast to cross into the western Atlantic on Monday morning and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Claudette is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by late Tuesday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning:



Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

