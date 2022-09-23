Tropical Depression 9 forms; Florida in the cone of uncertainty

Tropical Depression Nine formed over the central Caribbean Sea early Friday morning, and Florida could see impacts from the storm next week.

As of 5 a.m., the storm is 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour. It's moving west-northwest at 13 miles an hour.

"I know this looks scary right now; we're in the cone, but this is gonna change quite a bit because this error here is over 500 miles for the center," Meteorologist Greg Dee said. "The center could be anywhere off the coast of South Florida as we head into early Tuesday, or it could be well out in the Gulf of Mexico."

He added, "Of course, it could also be somewhere over the Florida peninsula, which is why we need to watch this system very carefully."

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is forecast to slowly intensify over the next day or so. It's forecast to possibly reach hurricane status by the end of the weekend.

Dee said models have been shifting the storm east overnight.

"This cone right now, which has most of central and south Florida in it for early next week, has shifted to the east as well and will likely shift some more as we go through the weekend."

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast for early next week, and the track could change significantly. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates. pic.twitter.com/R1JPklpuZc — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 23, 2022

Acting NHC Director Jamie Rhome sounded a cautious tone on Thursday, saying that forecasting potential impacts were too early.

"The predictability of systems that haven't formed yet is very, very low," Rhome said. "I want to emphasize that because we can't say too much about potential impacts to the Gulf of Mexico. Until this system actually forms, becomes a well-defined named system, the ability of models, the ability of humans to predict where it is going to go is really, really low."

If the system eventually forms into a tropical storm, it could be named Hermine.

Remember, any time during the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1 - November 30) is a good time to make sure your hurricane kits are stocked up and you have all your storm plans prepared.