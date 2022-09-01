Tropical Depression 5 forms over north Atlantic; forecast to become tropical storm: NHC

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Five formed over the north Atlantic early on Thursday morning, and it's forecast to become a tropical storm by the end of the day.

TD Five is currently 975 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour.

Meteorologist Greg Dee said the system is not forecast to have any impact to land.

If the system develops into a named storm, it would be Danielle, the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season.

The season ends on November 30. So far this season, they have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

The NHC is also monitoring two other systems, one with high formation chances and one with medium chances.

The first system is a broad area of low-pressure east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters said it could become a tropical depression over the next few days.

Current formation chances are 60% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

The second system is an area of low pressure that's over the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said it could become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so.

Current formation chances are 40% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.